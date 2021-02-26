Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

MPC opened at $55.07 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

