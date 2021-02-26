Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,109.91 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,202.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,090.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

