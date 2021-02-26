Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Equitable by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 468,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $16,718,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Equitable by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

