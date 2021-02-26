Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI opened at $82.32 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

