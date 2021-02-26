Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 863,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Vuzix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 209,107 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $18.08 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $887.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VUZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

