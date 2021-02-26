Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,700 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of TopBuild worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $146,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TopBuild by 14.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

TopBuild stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

