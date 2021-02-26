Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,450 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in American International Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $43.95 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.