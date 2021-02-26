Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,967 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $102.72 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

