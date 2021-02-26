Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

ES opened at $80.56 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

