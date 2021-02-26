Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.56 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.