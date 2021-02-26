Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 19,389 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 80,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

