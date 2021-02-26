MixMarvel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $593,274.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $593,274.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,276,832 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

