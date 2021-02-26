Mizuho Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Neutral

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

SAGE stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

