Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $58.37 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.