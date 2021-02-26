Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

