Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of AmerisourceBergen worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

