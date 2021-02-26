Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $142.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

