Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Gap Down to $63.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 58 ($0.76). Mode Global shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,571,420 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.50. The company has a market capitalization of £47.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

