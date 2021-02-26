ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV traded down $21.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.74. 6,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $184.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

