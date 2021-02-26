Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.