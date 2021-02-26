Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momo.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.84. 4,460,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.92.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.