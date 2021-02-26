Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,308,634 shares of company stock worth $128,509,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

