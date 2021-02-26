Mondi’s (MONDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY remained flat at $$50.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.