Monetha Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $123,547.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

