Monolith Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $6,080.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00703647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

