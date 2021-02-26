Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,122,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,525,865.88.

On Friday, February 5th, Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $11.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,639. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,621,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

