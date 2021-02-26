Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. 4,686,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

