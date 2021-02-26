Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,470 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,449,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 337,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

