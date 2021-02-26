Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 5.7% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.21. 32,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,586. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

