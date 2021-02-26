Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

FANG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 65,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

