Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.01. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,029 shares of company stock worth $16,783,330. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.