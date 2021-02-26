Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $277.29 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,330. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

