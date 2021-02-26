Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $12.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $48.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

NYSE MS opened at $78.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

