Morgan Stanley Raises Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $35.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of BHC opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,173,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $57,631,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,039,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

