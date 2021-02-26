Morgan Stanley Raises Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $40.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.70% from the company’s current price.

FSR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,451. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

