Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Volume of $2.29 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.