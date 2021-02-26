Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 238,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 137,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $845,794.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $408,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,325 shares of company stock worth $10,298,663. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

