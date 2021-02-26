MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MOR stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 1.03.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
