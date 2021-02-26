MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MOR stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

