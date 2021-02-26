Motco Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motco lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,238.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

