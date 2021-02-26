MotorVac Technologies (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Shares Down 3.1%

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC)’s share price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10.

MotorVac Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVAC)

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for MotorVac Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorVac Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.