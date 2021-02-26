Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Down 13.7%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s stock price dropped 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 651,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 491,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moxian stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Moxian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

