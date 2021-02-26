Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,768. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

