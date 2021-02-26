Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $624,340.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $624,340.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00721583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,286,643 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net

