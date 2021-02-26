Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading Up 1.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €250.20 ($294.35) and last traded at €245.00 ($288.24). 705,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €241.30 ($283.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

