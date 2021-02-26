MVL (MVL) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, MVL has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $70.99 million and $12.16 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00704397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00040562 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,628,126,857 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

