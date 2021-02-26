Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,841 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $72.48. 166,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

