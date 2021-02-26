MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,196 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.06% of MYR Group worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

MYRG opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $998.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $67.78.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

