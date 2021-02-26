Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Hits $10.85 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $88,207.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 122.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,769,758,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Myriad Coin Trading

