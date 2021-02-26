Mysterium (MYST) Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $18,951.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

