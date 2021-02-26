MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.20

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 3024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYTE. Cowen began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

